Batman Returns is not the standard by which film adaptations of the Dark Knight are measured. Even the movie’s biggest fans – and I’m one of them – should be willing to admit that. It’s too idiosyncratic and personal an interpretation to reflect the party line on Batman from the 1990s, let alone today. Not that Tim Burton or screenwriter Daniel Waters have ever claimed otherwise. Batman Returns isn’t nearly as distant or contemptuous of the comics as some have claimed –it even reflects quite a bit from them – but it was by accident, not design. “We were really just about the art,” said Waters when recalling his talks with Burton on the script. And those talks about “the art” included detours into the oeuvre of Federico Fellini.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO