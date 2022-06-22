ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court ends Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s legal bid to upend city’s tax on its largest employers like Amazon, Microsoft, Expedia, and Starbucks

By CHS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legal challenge against Seattle’s tax on its largest employers by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the city’s leading business group, has been defeated. Tuesday, the Washington Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit brought in December 2020 that tried to challenged the constitutionality of the...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
KING 5

Amazon seeks landmark status for iconic Elephant Car Wash sign

SEATTLE — Amazon is asking for landmark status for the iconic Elephant Car Wash sign that was donated to the company in 2020 after being removed from its original location along Denny Way. The sign, which is currently undergoing restoration, will be reinstalled "at an associated site in close...
‘We will aid & abet abortion’ — Seattle responds to Supreme Court ruling with protests and ‘sanctuary city’ plans

As officials responded with anger and pledges to protect access in the city and across the state, thousands marched in downtown Seattle Friday night, with large groups gathering in Westlake and in front of the Seattle Federal Office Building following the Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe vs. Wade and eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.
Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind

SEATTLE, Wash., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care. Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take...
Seattle exodus causes small town WA to invest in new infastructure

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options leading to new improvements needed in small towns like Sultan, Wash. faced with a new growing population and the goal of preserving the cities charm. With a bigger population comes improvements to the public infrastructure...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Stranger

Slog AM: SCOTUS Loosens Gun Restrictions Again, FDA Bans Juul, and the Bugs in Your Skin May Go Extinct

Good morning, friends: Shall we check on the weather?. Microsoft may not go back to the office in 2022: And you know what? Good for them! Your boss already wants you to fry your eyes, ruin your posture, and sabotage your daily step-count. Don’t let them lock you in their cave designed to pacify man-children with "free" Doritos and La Croix instead of a union.
The Stranger

The Bright Side of SPD's Staffing Shortage

At next Tuesday's Public Safety Committee hearing, the Seattle City Council will get its latest update on plans from the Mayor's Office to invest in police alternatives. The process of laying out those plans, which dates back to the initial calls to defund the police under the Jenny Durkan administration, has taken so long that other cities have lapped Seattle in developing unarmed crisis response programs. This lag created a public safety gap that Seattle's leaders have yet to fill with more cops or other alternatives.
The Suburban Times

Residential property values take another big jump

Pierce County announcement. The latest assessed values for residential and commercial properties throughout Pierce County are in the mail to taxpayers and posted on the Assessor-Treasurer’s website. “Home values in all parts of our County continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each...
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County touts ‘next step’ in moving homeless into hotel housing

SEATTLE — King County’s newest permanent housing facility is set to open on Thursday, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Wednesday. The Northgate Health Through Housing location, which was purchased by the county in July 2021, has 115 available units. A total of 20 units will be reserved for double occupancy and more than 130 people are scheduled to move in this month.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Toll rate increase for SR-99 tunnel begins July 1

Toll rates for the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are set to go up by 3% beginning July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced Friday. The 3% increase means an increase of five to 10 cents for vehicles with two axles, depending on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go! pass will continue paying the lowest toll rate.
