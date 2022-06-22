Appeals court ends Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s legal bid to upend city’s tax on its largest employers like Amazon, Microsoft, Expedia, and Starbucks

At next Tuesday's Public Safety Committee hearing, the Seattle City Council will get its latest update on plans from the Mayor's Office to invest in police alternatives. The process of laying out those plans, which dates back to the initial calls to defund the police under the Jenny Durkan administration, has taken so long that other cities have lapped Seattle in developing unarmed crisis response programs. This lag created a public safety gap that Seattle's leaders have yet to fill with more cops or other alternatives.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO