This week’s featured pet is a sassy little Calico cat named Ginger, who is as spicy as the name she was given. Ginger is the proud owner of her own happy little family and takes her job of looking after them very seriously. She loves her mom, Stephanie Sanchez and also enjoys the company of her two human siblings, Cue and Millie. She can often be seen sprawled out, meowing softly for belly rubs. When she isn’t playfully chewing on her mom’s hands or stirring up mischeif, she adores a good cuddle.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO