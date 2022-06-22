4-star DE Tomarrion Parker makes commitment

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris.

Phenix City, Alabama, is located quite close to Columbus, Georgia. Athens is not a long drive for Parker or Harris.

Parker is ranked as the No. 8 defensive end in the class of 2023 and the No. 80 prospect overall. Parker is a rising senior with scholarship offers from many of the top college football programs across the country.

The four-star defensive end is 6-foot-4 and weighs 255 pounds. He’s bulked up his frame, which should help him be more effective against the run. Parker has the ability to play right away with Penn State. He is the Nittany Lions’ highest ranked defensive commit.

On tape, Parker is quick to get around the edge and shows good closing speed. Parker’s best attribute is his ability to rush the passer. He shows good effort and pursuit and projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker or as a 4-3 defensive end depending on the defensive scheme. The Central High School star is disruptive and will be fun to watch in college.

Tomarrion Parker announced his commitment to Penn State via his Twitter account:

Parker took a recent official visit to Penn State and elected to commit to head coach James Franklin’s football program. The Nittany Lions have the third-ranked recruiting class of 2023.