ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

4-star DE Tomarrion Parker makes commitment

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6Op3_0gIjHvTE00
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris.

Phenix City, Alabama, is located quite close to Columbus, Georgia. Athens is not a long drive for Parker or Harris.

Parker is ranked as the No. 8 defensive end in the class of 2023 and the No. 80 prospect overall. Parker is a rising senior with scholarship offers from many of the top college football programs across the country.

The four-star defensive end is 6-foot-4 and weighs 255 pounds. He’s bulked up his frame, which should help him be more effective against the run. Parker has the ability to play right away with Penn State. He is the Nittany Lions’ highest ranked defensive commit.

On tape, Parker is quick to get around the edge and shows good closing speed. Parker’s best attribute is his ability to rush the passer. He shows good effort and pursuit and projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker or as a 4-3 defensive end depending on the defensive scheme. The Central High School star is disruptive and will be fun to watch in college.

Tomarrion Parker announced his commitment to Penn State via his Twitter account:

Parker took a recent official visit to Penn State and elected to commit to head coach James Franklin’s football program. The Nittany Lions have the third-ranked recruiting class of 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Georgia Trying to Flip Another 2023 Penn State Commitment

Two weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to successfully flip offensive lineman Joshua Miller from his previous commitment to Penn State and add him to their Class of 2023. It appears as though; Kirby Smart is going after another current Penn State 2023 commitment. Georgia has extended an offer...
LANSDALE, PA
wtva.com

Woman arrested for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
LEE COUNTY, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy