ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, MS

The One hit Wonders

By Advertise
South Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe One Hit Wonders T-ball team,sponsored by the Bank of Holly Springs, played in the...

www.southreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Reporter

Calvin Crane Jr.

Calvin Crane Jr., 85, of Olive Branch, formerly of Holly Springs, died June 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven. He was a member of Pleasant Grove MB Church and retired from the city of Holly Springs. Visitation will be held at J.F. Brittenum and Son Funeral Home on...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee adds commitment from 2023 DB out of Mississippi

Tennessee has a new pledge in its 2023 recruiting class. On Saturday, John Slaughter announced his commitment to play for Josh Heupel’s Volunteers. Slaughter, a defensive back out of Southaven, Mississippi, shared the news on his Twitter account. Listed at over 6-1 and 194 pounds, Slaughter is rated 3-stars,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly Springs, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Potts Camp, MS
Holly Springs, MS
Sports
panolian.com

North Panola High Class of ‘67

The 1967 graduating class of North Panola High School held their 55th class reunion at the Heflin House in Sardis over the weekend. Many graduates, spouses, and friends attended. Pictured are (from left) Jerry Mattox, Sandra Green Sharp, Judy Brown Griffin, Janet Ray, Carolyn Barbee Williams, Vivian Mitchell Crigler, Ed Christ, Nell Brown Downs, Bubba Moore, Mary Lou Russell Mitchell, Mary Jo Door Cook, Lois Mason Suiter, Miriam Peterman Wahl, Julia Smith McMann, Hal Houston, and Jim Mitchell.
SARDIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bank Of Holly Springs
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log 6/13-20/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. June 13. Deronte Diaz Thomas, 643...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

‘Miracle’: Man wakes up nearly a week after heat stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man suffering from severe heat stroke is making what his family calls an unexplainable recovery. The family of Ryan Hopgood, co-founder of a Facebook group called Memphis Sandwich Clique, had already made their final farewells when prayers for his recovery were answered. His mother Donna Hopgood praises a higher power for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – All Lanes Closed Due to Serious Crash on MS-7

On MS-7 next to Orchard Church, the collision took place at around 9:29 a.m. The paramedics on duty assisted the accident victims. The severity and number of resulting injuries were not reported. All lanes were closed while paramedics were present. At this time, there have been no more updates provided....
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis documentary captures ‘power of democracy’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based entertainment company, 16 Bars Entertainment, will have one limited documentary screening of “United Front: The 1991 People’s Convention Memphis,” on June 28 at 7 p.m. The showing will take place at Malco Studio On The Square screen 4. The people’s convention ultimately...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Reward being offered after dog found severely burned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after suffering severe burn wounds. Bluff City Veterinary Specialists said the dog, Riona, was tortured, strangled with a tie cord, doused in fuel, and set on fire. Passers-by found Riona running for dear life down the street and brought her to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Buried Mysteries: The Ashley Henley Investigation

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been over a year since former DeSoto County Representative Ashley Henley was gunned down, yet no progress has been reported in the investigation. Her murder took place at the same location where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead just months before.
WATER VALLEY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Senatobia, MS – I-55 & MS-740 Reported Site of Crash with Injuries

At least one person at the scene suffered confirmed injuries. All northbound lanes were closed while emergency personnel were on-site. The victims were provided much-needed aid by attending medical officials. The severity of the related injuries was not reported. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is being...
SENATOBIA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy