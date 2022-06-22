Report of dynamite in storage unit turned out to be false alarm

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said possible explosives found in a storage unit Wednesday afternoon turned out to be fire starters.

LPD responded to the area of 34th Street and Avenue P around 12:00 p.m. after possible dynamite was found in a storage unit. LPD said officers determined it was not dynamite.

The Bomb Squad responded to the scene to remove the fire starters.

LPD said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

