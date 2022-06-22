ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Report of dynamite in storage unit turned out to be false alarm

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said possible explosives found in a storage unit Wednesday afternoon turned out to be fire starters.

LPD responded to the area of 34th Street and Avenue P around 12:00 p.m. after possible dynamite was found in a storage unit. LPD said officers determined it was not dynamite.

The Bomb Squad responded to the scene to remove the fire starters.

LPD said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

