RUSSIA — Local author Morgan Plantz released her debut novel, “Deerly Beloved,” on May 17. The thriller/romance story has been nearly a year and a half in the making. “I’ve always loved books; I was always reading, and I thought, I can do this,” Plantz stated. She explained that her writing is not planned, but comes from a one or two-sentence idea, and then takes on a life of its own. Often, her inspiration comes from vivid dreams, which she writes down on waking.

RUSSIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO