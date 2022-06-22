Man drives off in bus stolen from Buddhist temple and crashes into pavilion, GA cops say

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern, in the Scenery Park township, early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.After initial conflicting reports about death toll, health officials have confirmed they believe at least 22 people have died.The cause of the tragedy is not...

