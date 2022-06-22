Berea man accused of shooting woman in the head

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Corbin Police shared a post on Facebook asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect is accused of taking more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Belk department store. If you have any information, you can call 606-528-1122.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in Breathitt County. Sheriff John Hollan confirmed the shooting earlier today. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, along with Post 13 Troopers. KSP officials said the shooting took place in the Vancleave community...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Charges continue to mount for the man police said assaulted a deputy during the funeral for a Lexington murder victim. Now, Jonathan Wilkerson is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Wilkerson was arrested days after allegedly punching a deputy trying to render...
LONDON, KY (June 23, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that the deceased occupant involved in the fatal crash on KY 1394 on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 is identified as: Jodie Bennett age 18 of London. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. LONDON, KY (June 22, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at the department’s K-9 training facility on Byrd Thurman Drive. We’re told an officer was cleaning out a kennel when they were attacked by a police...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11:48 p.m.: We now know the name of the person who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said Jodie Bennett, 18, died in the crash. Original Story:. On Wednesday, the Laurel County Sheriff announced an investigation into a...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal grand jury in London has indicted a Kentucky State Police trooper for conspiracy as well as engaging in misleading conduct in order to prevent communication to a federal official or commission of a federal offense. 32-year-old Michael L. Howell, along with a second KSP...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An after-hours party at a Lexington park ended in gunfire and two lives were lost. This week, we’re kicking off the Crime Stoppers summer initiative where the organization is offering a substantial increase in rewards for unsolved 2022 homicides. Detectives described the scene...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted three inmates on additional charges stemming from an attempted escape on April 29 at the Whitley County Detention Center on Monday, June 20. Paul Brock, Nicholas Rucker and Jordan Miracle were all incarcerated at the jail for separate murder...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery. His family said three men jumped him and two friends. Logan Parsons’ fiancé shared these photos with us:. She said the two were walking home from a wedding with friends in downtown Lexington...
MANCHESTER, KY (June 21, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting that on Monday, June 20, 2022 at approximately 11:30 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Colton Withrow, 24 of London. The arrest occurred in the Manchester Square Shopping...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting and a crash in Lexington. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday a car crashed into a parked car on Charles Avenue, not far from Newtown Pike. When crews arrived, they realized the driver had a gunshot wound. The...
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Jones arrested Christopher Todd Reed age 37 of Park Drive, La Grange, KY early Sunday morning June 19, 2022 at approximately 5:23 AM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway in London following a traffic...
UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 20TH, 2022) – The victim shot and killed on Charles Avenue Sunday night has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 54-year-old Randy Wise. Lexington Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide. —- LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department Chief Darrel Kilburn announced his retirement Thursday. He joined the department in 2003. His retirement is effective June 30. Kilburn was appointed as Chief in February 2019, but served as captain for six years. “I have loved my time at the London Police...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center was found unresponsive in his bed on Sunday. Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was incarcerated on Saturday on an alcohol intoxication charge, the city of Lexington confirmed. Major Matt LeMonds said he was found unresponsive in his...
Zachary Meece of Jamestown was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 55 South, about four miles outside of Columbia. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol responded to an injury collision call, along with Adair County EMS and Columbia-Adair County Fire Department. The accident involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.
