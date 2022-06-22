ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Fiona is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLBK’s Pet of the Day for Wednesday June 22...

RingTail Ranch Lemur Rescue cares for lemurs indefinitely

LUBBOCK. Texas– RingTail Ranch Lemur Rescue is a 501 c3 non-profit located just outside of Lubbock, home to over 20 unwanted lemurs. The ranch hopes to start offering tours soon. For more information visit Lemur Rescue | Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue | United States.
The Maxey Community Center is offering meditation classes

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Maxey Community Center is offering Meditation- Success through stillness classes, The classes will begin July 6th through June 27th from 5:30pm-6:30pm. For more information visit http://apm.activecommunities.com/lubbockparksandrec/Activity_Search/7209.
KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: June 25th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Tonight: Cold front arrives pre-dawn, with winds shifting to the northeast. Low of 69°. Winds S/NE 10-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. Breezy and noticeably cooler, with scattered storms possible especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%...
Blue Rage LLC presents Forever Young Adult Prom

LUBBOCK. Texas- Blue Rage LLC wants to remind adults they are never too old for prom. The Forever Young Adult Prom reloaded will be a great time to those that attend. The Prom will take place July second from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. To purchase a ticket visit: https://foreveryoungadultpromlbk.eventbrite.com.
The Lubbock Master Gardeners host Second Garden Tour

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Lubbock Master Gardeners for the Second Annual Hub City Garden Tour. You will see a variety of ways of gardening methods, gardens and landscapes. Attendees will have access to all the gardens on the day of the tour. The event will take place Saturday, June 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online. https://lubbockmastergardener.org/gardentour/.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, June 26-July 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Science Spectrum Presents: Oceanography at Mahon Library. Learn all about the ocean from the Science Spectrum! Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.
Jeremy Camp bringing “I Still Believe Tour” to Buddy Holly Hall in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:. Premier Productions and GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp announce the expansion of the “I Still Believe Tour” with special guest Katy Nichole. The tour will make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on October 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Compassion International.
Buddy Holly Center announces Forms From Clay: Gallery Talk on June 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. Forms From Clay: Gallery Talk: The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to join us on Saturday, June 25 at 11 AM for a gallery talk led by artist Wayne Greene. Greene will speak to his inspirations, processes, and ultimately his creation of the works in the Fine Arts Gallery. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session, and light refreshments will be provided.
Rattle Dazzle offering a special Fourth of July sale

LUBBOCK, Texas- Rattle Dazzle is a complete boutique offering baby and children’s clothing. The store is filled with a variety of options for your newborn up to tweens. This Fourth of July, the store is offering 25% off online and in-store on all Fourth of July clothing.
Dr. Azab talks Chiropractic Care

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dr. Azab shares why Chiropractic care is important to identify rather than masking the pain. To book your appointment call All Family chiropractic at 806-785-PAIN or 806-785-7246.
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: June 24th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Triple digits return. High of 101°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Warm and calm. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot day, with showers NW and a cold front arriving late....
The Lavender Farm is opening Saturday, June 25

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lavender Farm is excited for this years season opening event. There will be food trucks, Burklee Hill winery, lambs and of course all things Lavender. The event will take place Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4801 North CR 1500 in Shallowater.
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: June 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A bit hotter. High of 98°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Tonight: Warm and calm. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Triple digits return. High of 100°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.
A look at what the Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA funds on

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department spent ARPA Funds on stalker radar trailers, lidar traffic laser units, stramm security towers and a modular barrier system. The City of Lubbock was given $56 million dollars in ARPA funding and almost a half a million dollars went to the Lubbock Police Department and the rest went dispersed to local business who were recovering from the pandemic, rent relief and the arts.
Pro-choice rally held in Lubbock after Roe v. Wade was overturned

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Facebook group organized a pro-choice rally at Tim Cole Park on Friday. “Lubbock Supports Planned Parenthood” organized a rally at 4:00 p.m. in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. One protester, Paige Mahaffey, explained the overturning of...
Texas Tech, Lubbock mourns passing of Kenneth Wallace

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech community mourned the loss of former Red Raider Kenneth Wallace on Friday. Wallace made history as the first African American football player to graduate from the university. “Kenneth Wallace began his football career in 1968 leading the Estacado High School Football Team to a...
29th Annual Boys & Girls Club Jr. Golf Tournament on July 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club:. The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club is holding its 29th Annual Jr. Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 21st at Meadowbrook Golf Course located at 601 Municipal Drive. Tee times will begin...
TTU’s Evermore Magazine wins 5 Circle of Excellence Awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Texas Tech University‘s Evermore magazine continues to break new ground. When its first issue was released last fall, the storytelling-focused publication was lauded by recipients across the board, from Texas Tech faculty, staff, students, alumni and parents to the presidents and administrators of other universities throughout the country. Evermore now adds five international awards to its name. On Wednesday (June 22), the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) announced Texas Tech as the winner of five of its 2022 Circle of Excellence Awards.
TTUHSC: Arts summer program offers creative outlet for individuals with aphasia

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:. Public speaking causes fear and anxiety for many of us, but for the two million people in the United States with aphasia who have lost all or some ability to use words, just trying to communicate is difficult.
2 in Lubbock arrested, accused of stealing gas from U-Haul

LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock men were arrested after they were caught trying to steal gas from a U-Haul on Tuesday, according to a police report. Eddie Villareal, 51, and Habre Castilleja, 50, were arrested at the U-Haul on 34th street after dispatch was called about a blue truck at the location.
