Christen Landry Primeauz says in the 10 years she has coached this program, "the ultimate goal has always been to carry these athletes to get better than before. This week they did just that. Some these awards are big firsts in our program history. To be acknowledged by the UDA staff for the dedication, commitment and effort put forth at camp, and to be awarded the Leadership Award voted by other teams is a tremendous honor to say the least. These hardworking young ladies continue to amaze me and I am so proud of their progress."

ERATH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO