Michelle Malone returns to Eddie’s Attic on Saturday for two shows, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Malone has just released a new album, 1977, an acoustic flavored record that has drawn rave reviews. She has been a force in the Atlanta music scene for 30 years, one of the first artists to go indie to protect her vision of her music, and has collaborated with the likes of Gregg Allman, Shawn Mullins and The Indigo Girls. Malone wrote most of 1977 during the pandemic, which inspired an album of introspective acoustic songs that reflect her Southern roots. Tickets start at $30.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO