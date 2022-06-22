New Coffee Shop Development ‘Okayed’ By City Planning Commission

Firefighters from several area departments spent over three hours battling a blaze that significantly damaged a vacant house in Forestville on Saturday. Forestville Fire responded to the 2 1/2-story building at 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM and were later assisted by crews from Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Hanover Center, Irving, Sheridan, Cassadaga, South Dayton, Perrysburg and the Seneca Nation. According to Forestville Fire, crews made an aggressive attack on the flames, but then a defensive attack ensued after fire conditions were too bad for them to continue. After an extended time battling the blaze from outside the house, firefighters went back inside to get the hot spots. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, which is now under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Team. County Emergency Services and NYSEG were also on scene.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO