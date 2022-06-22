ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

New Coffee Shop Development ‘Okayed’ By City Planning Commission

By Justin Gould
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – Construction plans for a new Tim Hortons coffee shop development in Jamestown has been officially okayed by the city’s Planning Commission. The group unanimously voted Tuesday to approve site plans for the project, with construction expected to get underway in July or August....

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Copper Carriage holds antique market on Chestnut Street

The Copper Carriage Summer Antique Market was held on Saturday on Chestnut Street. There were more than 40 vendors there with tables filled with wood crafts, ceramics, clothes and other creative pieces of art. The company that created this idea is Copper Carriage. They wanted to support local businesses by creating an event like the […]
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

New pocket park coming to Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new green space is coming to the corner of Niagara Street and Lafayette Avenue in the City of Buffalo. $250,000 in state funding will help convert close to an acre of former industrial land into a pocket park. Current plans for the park include adding seating areas, a nature trail, and public art.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Raccoon Killed In Erie County After Couple Takes It To Pet Store

A raccoon is dead after a couple in Erie County decided to take it to a pet store to shop for food. The poor little 'trash panda' was executed by wildlife officials in order to test it for rabies, which can only be done after it is dead (which seems like a severely flawed method of testing). The test came back negative. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement reported the crime on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Sinatra & Co. turns former Ingleside Home into 24 apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo boarding house for women and children built in 1929 has been turned into an apartment building. The $6 million Ingleside Apartments have opened at 70 Harvard Place, in the Lin-Ox neighborhood near Canisius College. Thirteen of the 24 market-rate apartments are leased, Nick Sinatra, CEO of Sinatra & Co. said.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Officials Vote To Extend South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature has voted to move forward with extending the South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District. The infrastructure project will now include parts of the hamlet of Stow south to the border of the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District in the town of Chautauqua. In total,...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Washington Street#Food Drink#City Planning Commission#The Apple App Store And
News 4 Buffalo

National Fuel: Hamburg odor identified, to be resolved

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following customer calls overnight and early Saturday morning reporting an odor of gas, National Fuel crews have investigated the odor and identified the issue. Between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday, it was discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby compressor station were pumping twice the level of mercaptan — the rotten […]
HAMBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Cold Storage Facility Opens In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A new cold storage facility has opened in Dunkirk. Officials from Americold cut the ribbon on their newly built 181,000-square-foot cold storage distribution facility this week.. The $41 million project will create 60 new jobs, in addition to the 250 construction jobs created to build the facility,...
DUNKIRK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Scariest Town In New York

Words are powerful and so are names and this is one city in New York State that you will want to avoid heading to based on its name. When you think of New York State you think of the rolling hills of Western New York, the Mountains in the central part of the state, and of course New York City, aka the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Trio to Swim Across Lake Erie in July

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Eire News Now) – Three people will attempt to swim across Lake Erie in July, according to an announcement from the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association. Abby Fairman, an ultra-marathon swimmer from Northumberland County, Pa., will be the first. Her window is July 3-10. Kerry...
NORTH EAST, PA
96.1 The Breeze

5 Legendary Food Brands From Western New York

Buffalo has a lot more going for it than the Bills and wings, my friend. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust me, a lot of people don’t. I’m one of those nerds (or weirdos, your pick) who loves to know where the food I’m eating comes from.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Museum Unveils Summer Exhibit

JAMESTOWN – The Fenton History Center opened this year’s featured summer exhibit on Wednesday, displaying decades worth of Greek history and celebrating the centennial of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. “We try to make History really interesting at the Fenton. It’s all Jamestown history, so if you...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Flames Heavily Damage Vacant House in Forestville

Firefighters from several area departments spent over three hours battling a blaze that significantly damaged a vacant house in Forestville on Saturday. Forestville Fire responded to the 2 1/2-story building at 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM and were later assisted by crews from Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Hanover Center, Irving, Sheridan, Cassadaga, South Dayton, Perrysburg and the Seneca Nation. According to Forestville Fire, crews made an aggressive attack on the flames, but then a defensive attack ensued after fire conditions were too bad for them to continue. After an extended time battling the blaze from outside the house, firefighters went back inside to get the hot spots. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, which is now under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Team. County Emergency Services and NYSEG were also on scene.
FORESTVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Snowball! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video above or contact the...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy