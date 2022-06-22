ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

New Frost Bank location breaks ground in Friendswood

By Daniel Weeks
 3 days ago
Frost Bank is coming to Friendswood in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, according to Mark Anton, Frost Bank community leader. Groundbreaking for the new financial center took...

