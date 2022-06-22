Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer on I-44 in St. Louis County

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order
The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RALLS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 driven by Kacey M. Simmons, 27, New London, was northbound in a field on private property at the western edge of the city limits of New London.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A woman who had been missing since Wednesday morning has been found safe. Police said the 26-year-old woman left a north county health care center just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Thursday morning, officials said she was found safe.
A Mississippi man was killed when his Chevrolet Corvette ran off the road Thursday. Marion T. McDonald, 47, of Port Gibson, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette east on Highway 18 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, officials said. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at...
A 21-year-old Villa Ridge man was helping his father when he was stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer in St. Louis County just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said Noah Goodwin was riding a motorcycle eastbound...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man stole about $87,000 during two robberies at St. Louis County banks in May, police said. Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Walter Hopson, of Florissant, Tuesday with robbery and stealing from a financial institution. He is being held on a $100.000 bond. On May 7,...
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Missouri semi-truck driver has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Eaton County. Michigan State Police (MSP) announced the arrest Friday. “Hometown Security Team (HST) with another gun seized,” MSP wrote. “Further investigation after a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County for semi-truck...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of her boyfriend in north St. Louis County. Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail. Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old...
ST. LOUIS — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until midnight Saturday from St. Louis City and St. Louis County northward. A cold front will be slamming into the high heat and humidity of Saturday. Storms are developing around the area tonight. Some severe cells are possible from...
An innocent bystander was killed in a shooting in front of a north St. Louis gas station late Sunday night. Friends and family are mourning the victim as community leaders call for an end to the violence.
FREEBORN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A southern Minnesota man was killed on Monday after he was hit by a semi that blew a tire. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, 22-year-old Hunter Lee Robertson, was headed north on I-35 in Freeman Township, just north of the Iowa border, just after 8 a.m. when the crash happened.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
Comments / 1