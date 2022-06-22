ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer on I-44 in St. Louis County

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eastbound lanes of I-44 were...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HANNIBAL, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies, another injured after ATV crash

RALLS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 driven by Kacey M. Simmons, 27, New London, was northbound in a field on private property at the western edge of the city limits of New London.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot to death in double homicide, Major Case Squad investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Traffic
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KSDK

Woman missing from St. Louis County found safe

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A woman who had been missing since Wednesday morning has been found safe. Police said the 26-year-old woman left a north county health care center just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Thursday morning, officials said she was found safe.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Villa Ridge man dies while helping father on I-44

A 21-year-old Villa Ridge man was helping his father when he was stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer in St. Louis County just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said Noah Goodwin was riding a motorcycle eastbound...
VILLA RIDGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident
tncontentexchange.com

Woman charged with murdering boyfriend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of her boyfriend in north St. Louis County. Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail. Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox9.com

Minnesota man killed after blown tire causes crash

FREEBORN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A southern Minnesota man was killed on Monday after he was hit by a semi that blew a tire. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, 22-year-old Hunter Lee Robertson, was headed north on I-35 in Freeman Township, just north of the Iowa border, just after 8 a.m. when the crash happened.
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy