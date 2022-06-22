ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Maybach GLS By Mansory Gets Carbon Body, Power Boost

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mansory can’t keep its hands off the Mercedes lineup, and its latest gives the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS a mild makeover in its design. However, the exterior hides the more extensive changes under the hood, with the SUV getting a big boost in power. Mansory also makes improvements to the...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
Motorious

Get A Closer Look At The World’s Fastest C8 Corvette

It’s okay, lean in a little and check this thing out…. Back in November of last year, we like so many others were in awe when FuelTech’s C8 Corvette broke the quarter-mile record. It was the first C8 to dip below 9 seconds, polishing the run off at 8.973 seconds at 160.92 mph. While that might not sound like a phenomenal run to some racers, the fact is the mid-engine ‘Vette has proven to be incredibly difficult to tune, thanks in large part to GM providing zero support on the software side of things.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Maybach#Maybach#Design#Vehicles#Mercedes Maybach Gls#Merceds Maybach Gls
Top Speed

Volkswagen Just Put Tesla on Notice with the Future ID Aero

Volkswagen has revealed the first design sketches of the ID. Aero - a future fully electric limousine initially aimed for the Chinese automobile market. However, the company also confirmed that there will also be a production version for both North America and Europe, the latter of which will be produced at the company’s factory in Emden, Germany. The concept version will be unveiled on June 27, 2022. The production version - for both the Chinese, American, and European markets will be presented in 2023.
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
yankodesign.com

Jetson ONE flying car demonstrates the future of personal commuting

Jetson wants to make everyone a pilot, at least everyone who needs to get to work and back home quickly. Our highways are getting congested, and there is almost no easy solution to that, especially with the growing number of vehicles on the road. The most common quick-fix is to build more highways, though some are attempting to dig up new ground as well. There are also plans to build super-fast trains (some that also tunnel underground), but that only works if you happen to be going somewhere near a train station. They say that the shortest path from point A to point B is a straight line, but you can only really travel that path if you’re flying overhead over all obstacles. Naturally, that’s a utopian dream of many inventors and commuters, one that might be close to reality as far as one Swedish company is concerned.
CARS
The Next Web

This weird-looking motorcycle can ride on roads AND rail tracks

It goes without saying that railway maintenance is crucial, but most workers have to walk long distances to inspect and fix faulty lines — which reduces both efficiency and safety. Artist Heqi Wang has come up with a unique solution to this problem. He has designed a dual-utility electric...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

This ingenious 'Rocket-man' put a jet engine on his skateboard

There's no doubt about it. We love it when people engineer cool new inventions. In this video, we can see a DIY jet engine skateboard that is quite steady and speedy. Unfortunately, we don't have much information on how the vehicle was built. The video's caption simply writes: "Bob Maddox the Rocket-man riding his pulsejet engine-powered jet skateboard 50 mph. He built the ACME skateboard with the Maddoxjets Cyclone 50 Pulsejet engine. Riding at Cederville California."
TECHNOLOGY
Top Speed

We Bet You’ve Never Seen a Supercar Garage Like This

When you picture your dream garage, what does it look like? Probably rows of classics worth more than the building they live in or several of the finest Italian supercars that originated on a bedroom wall poster. Also, not just the cars, but everything else inside. Lovely automotive-themed art, perhaps a retro gas pump, and a light-up car logo the size of a dining room table like the ones in Jay Leno’s garage would probably all be thrown in there as well.
CARS
RideApart

Spec Showdown: Honda Trail 125 vs. Yamaha TW200

Motorcycles sure aren’t getting any simpler. With technology like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection trickling into the two-wheeled sector, consumers have more options than ever. On the other hand, very few riders fully utilize the latest industry innovations and others prefer to avoid such complexity. Appealing to novice...
CARS
Agriculture Online

Kawasaki’s new transforming UTV

Kawasaki has announced the new Mule SX 4x4 Fleet Edition and the return of other FE models to its 2023 line up of Mule side by side utility vehicles. The Mule line up of UTVs is a range of models with 2WD or 4WD options, capable of seating between two and four passengers.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

5.9-Liter Cummins Engine History and Specs

What is a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine? Well, for hardcore enthusiasts, it's arguably one of the most popular oil-burners ever produced. Cummins engines were dominant in agriculture long before their debut in heavy-duty trucks. The 12-valve 5.9-liter Cummins I-6 engine was developed and installed in Dodge pickups starting in 1989, creating one of the most legendary partnerships in automobile history.
CARS
insideevs.com

Cadillac Celestiq Luxury EV May Cost Up To $300,000

The Celesitq flagship electric sedan will sit at the top of the Cadillac range once it debuts, but according to a recent report, we underestimated how much it’s going to cost. Earlier rumors suggested a price range starting at around $90,000 for a base Luxury line model, while the top Platinum trim would start at $120,000.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy