Kate Walsh reveals possible return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Dayna Devon, Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Kate Walsh is living that Parisian life, much like her character, Madeline Wheeler in “Emily in Paris.”

“It’s delightful,” Walsh gushed. “It’s a great way to make a living. I’m not going to lie to you, OK? It’s incredible.”

Walsh is shooting Season 3 of the Netflix favorite but couldn’t reveal much more other than she’s excited about being in the City of Lights.

She also recently reprised her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery for a few episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actress did reveal she may do that again.

“There might be something for me to come back and do in this next season,” she explained. ” I love going back always. It’s just comfy-cozy and the writing has never been better. It’s just an incredible cast and crew.”

When she’s not on-set, Walsh is helping people with dry eyes get some much-needed moisture. She’s partnered with Systane ® Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops ahead of July’s Dry Eye Awareness Month. She explained how there are many dry-eye sufferers out there, and most of them are women.

“Twice as many women to men and, really, 30 million-plus people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye symptoms,” Walsh explained. The actress is one of those people. She learned she had dry eyes about seven years ago when she went to the optometrist for blurry vision. However, it was her dry eyes that were the culprit.

Walsh said she likes these specific drops because they’re preservative free, lubricating and accessible. The over-the-counter drops are available at most drug stores and pharmacies. She also added that the drops don’t make a mess and usually one drop does the trick.

“My makeup artist is thanking me, because it’s usually me with wetting drops running down my face,” she said. “You know, clean up on aisle 3. Nobody needs that.”

To get the July discount, just go to systane.com to get a coupon for $8 off.

That coupon can be used anywhere the drops are sold.

