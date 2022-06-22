ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
At its core, my job is to talk to other people about their jobs. It's a little meta and very awesome. This week's feature is no exception.

The workforce continues to be a major topic of conversation around the water cooler (and in executive meetings, and just about everywhere else). Some employers are getting creative, working to attract individuals back into the workforce to fill necessary positions for their companies. We talked to two employers in the St. Cloud area who have successfully tapped into a pool of former workers to fill temporary or as-needed jobs and two employees who previously retired and are now back at work. What have their experiences been like? Read all about it.

Read, too, about how a group of St. Cloud-area professionals are teaming up to spread education about cryptocurrency for Central Minnesotans.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: The latest business news from SC Times

