TORRINGTON — Police are searching for a man they say robbed the Litchfield Bancorp branch on East Main Street at gunpoint Wednesday. The man, who appeared to be in his 60s or 70s, walked into the bank at 1320 E. Main St. around 10:10 a.m. and “ordered the teller to hand over the money in the cash drawer,” Torrington Police Detective Kevin Tieman said.

3 DAYS AGO