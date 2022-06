On the Apple TV+ comedy Loot, Maya Rudolph gets to shine as Molly Novak, who finds her perfectly lavish life turned upside down after her husband, John (Adam Scott), unexpectedly betrays her and files for divorce after 20 years together. While the series created and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard features several standout moments for the former Saturday Night Live star as Molly attempts to climb her way out of rock bottom, there’s no funnier moment in the first three episodes than when the character unexpectedly appears on Hot Ones.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO