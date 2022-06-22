ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shop Our Top 10 Picks From Etsy's Design Award Finalists

By Haley Lyndes
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite places to shop for one-of-a-kind products for my home is Etsy. The seller promotes small businesses and offers a wide range of pieces from talented entrepreneurs that can't be found anywhere else. If you're attracted to Etsy for this reason, know...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Small, Dated Kitchen Gets a Bright, Scandi-Minimalist Glow-Up

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Diana Lovett didn’t let a tiny kitchen stop her from seeing the potential of an 1890s home in Phoenicia, New York, located within walking distance from town. The galley layout made the room seem more like a hallway than a kitchen, and the finishes were in disrepair after years of use. “It was small and dirty and had a bad smell with sticky floors,” says Lovett. “It was also really dark, and there was only one small window.”
PHOENICIA, NY
ETOnline.com

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More for Summer 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just weeks away. The massive two-day shopping event will be held Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty and furniture — just to name a few. However, you don't have to wait until next month to get an amazing deal, Amazon has launched early sales on your favorite brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art
travelawaits.com

IHG Is Replacing Individual Bathroom Toiletries At Thousands Of Its Hotels, Where You’ll See The Change

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Those little hotel bottles are close to becoming things of the past. IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that it’s replacing the bathroom miniatures with bulk amenities in 4,000 hotels. Guests will now find larger bottles/dispensers of at least 235 milliliters, which will not be replaced after each stay.
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Allrecipes.com

Can You Use Cast Iron Cookware on a Glass-Top Stove?

Cast iron pans are one of the most ubiquitous pieces of cookware in American kitchens. They're versatile, sturdy, and can last practically forever if properly cared for. Cast iron cookware was originally intended to be used over open flames, but now, most of us aren't carrying out our day-to-day cooking over a fire pit. Gas and electric coil stoves are common, but glass-topped electric and induction cooktops are becoming more and more popular. Because of cast iron's heavy and rugged nature, many people wonder if cast iron is safe to use on glass stovetops or if an induction stovetop will recognize the pan.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
thepioneerwoman.com

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes may have a Southern reputation, but anyone can fry up these crispy delights! To some folks, they're an easy finger food idea while others enjoy them as a side dish, but everyone thinks they're delicious. Ree Drummond herself would agree: "Fried green tomatoes are the best summer indulgence!" So of all the outstanding summer tomato recipes, this is one of the most crave-worthy—just be sure to let them cool slightly so you don't burn those fingers!
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Hoka One One Dupes Are Only $20 at Walmart for a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to comfy running shoes, it’s true that Hoka One Ones are the gold standard, with podiatrists and celebrities like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes alike all sporting them over the years. But with a premium price tag of $125 and up (and some styles as high as $200), it’s understandable if you’re on the hunt for supportive sneakers that won’t break the bank. Enter the Avia Women’s...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Surprise! Amazon Already Dropped Tons of Space-Saving Furniture Deals Ahead of Prime Day Starting at $22

In case you didn't know, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and the massive two-day sale will bring some of the lowest prices on big-ticket home items. One of the best ways to take advantage of the shopping event is to give in to those expensive, space-saving home pieces for the living room, bedroom, and bathroom because everything will be heavily discounted to prices so low, you'll think they're typos.
HOME & GARDEN
reviewed.com

These vibrant eyeliners add the perfect touch of color to my hooded eyes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Having what some people call “hooded eyes”—that is, a deep fold between my eyelid and eyebrow—has proven to be the ultimate challenge when getting my eye makeup to show. But thankfully, I have found ways to let my hard work shine through, like brushing my eyeshadow above my deep-set crease—a tip I learned from beauty TikToker Nikki de Jager (better known as @nikkietutorials)—and by coloring in my inner fold with bright eyeliners. When I heard the news of M.A.C. Cosmetics launching its Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, I decided to see if they could enhance my eye makeup looks.
MAKEUP
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Garage Makeover Features Only Amazon Finds and Took Under 2 Hours

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Garages can often be a forgotten space to tidy up, becoming the dumping ground for almost anything that doesn’t already have a home in your, well, home. But, with the right amount of organizational tools and storage solutions, you can be on your way to a neater space in no time.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy