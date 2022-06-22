ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Lightning prompts temporary Long Beach, O.C. beach closures

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Lightning strikes along the coast temporarily prompted beach closures in Long Beach and Orange County Wednesday morning.

Saying there was “significant lightning strike within the breakwall,” the Long Beach Fire Department announced that all beaches and waterways were closed around 10:30 a.m. due to the inclement weather. The beaches reopened around noon.

Beaches in Orange County, from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar, were also briefly closed Wednesday before reopening around 10:45 a.m.

“Lifeguards have temporarily closed the beaches from the Newport Pier to Corona del Mar as a precaution while the storm cell moves through,” City of Newport Beach officials said shortly before 9 a.m., citing a “ weather situation.”

After reopening beaches, Newport officials warned residents that the weather was still unstable and changing.

Summer storm brings rain, thunder and lightning to SoCal

The closures came as summer storms hurled lightning and showered Southern California with monsoonal rains as thunder rumbled through the region.

Residents were told to expect small hail and heavy rain throughout the day Wednesday.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued early Wednesday for different areas, including in Los Angeles County.

The National Weather Service said lightning in June is not unheard of, especially in the mountains and deserts.

