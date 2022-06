ANN ARBOR – The annual Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade is coming back to Tree Town but it’s going to be a little different. Due to several road closures, the parade will have a big change to its usual route. This year, the procession will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of Thayer and Washington. It will weave its way towards Main Street and end at the Main and William intersection.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO