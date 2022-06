THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will visit Iowa in the 24th renewal of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with the game taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The 24th event, which consists of 14 ACC teams against 14 Big Ten teams in a battle for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO