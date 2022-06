Today: Showers and storms will continue to push through the northern half of Central Missouri this afternoon slowly losing moisture and energy. Light showers and possible spotty lighting will be possible. The southern half of Central mainly south of I-70 looks to remain mostly dry. This afternoon a isolated strong storm or two is possibly near Macon and Chariton counties but looks to remain short lived. temperatures for the southern half of the viewing area look to remain warmer into the 90's without help of showers to cool as the northern half remains in the mid-80's.

