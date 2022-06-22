Overturned car carrier causes delays on I-95 south in Old Saybrook

Above: There were 6 people in the car, which veered off South County Trail and hit a tree. Photo courtesy of EGFD. The call came in just after midnight Friday (6/24) – a car had hit a deer on South County Trail. The engine and rescue truck from EGFD Station 2 on Frenchtown Road headed to the site but the firefighters quickly realized the situation was more serious. A car had run off the road and into a tree. There were six people all in need of medical attention. Firefighters called immediately for backup and mutual aid.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO