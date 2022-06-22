Road Repairs and Closure on Tower Road in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Per the City of Oxford there is a notice of road repairs and closure on Tower Road. Work will start on Tower Road beginning Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and Tower Road will be closed to traffic on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
At approximately 6:40 Friday morning a van crashed into a power pole on East Main Street in Centre, taking down the pole and sending live wires across the roadway. That accident was at the intersection of West Main and McElrath Street – near the old Centre Police Department headquarters, down from the Centre Fire Hall. Centre Police units and Centre firefighters responded immediately – diverting traffic as Cherokee Electric crews work to make repairs. Please avoid that area until repair work has been finished. It appears no one was hurt during the incident.
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston has released a traffic alert for due to the Fourth Friday activities. Please be aware of Street Closures taking place today, June 24th, from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM for Main Street Anniston’s Fourth Friday Event. Noble Street, from its intersection with 10th Street to its intersection with 13th Street, will be closed for this event. Those participating in the #CruiseIn car show, may park in the 1000 block.
TRUSSVILLE — A Norfolk Southern train has reportedly broken down this morning and has caused some delays. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Lieutenant Clint Riner said three intersections, two Stockton crossings and Camp Coleman Road, were reportedly blocked. Norfolk Southern has broken the train in half at one of the Stockton crossings, and an alternate route has been opened for Camp Coleman Road.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses in Vestavia Hills are worried about flooding after they said a dumpster became stuck under a bridge off of Highway 31. “We had the big rain and everyone said ‘be careful because there is a lot of mud in’,” Vestavia Animal Clinic Hospital Manager Judith Adamson said.
GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-59 SB is closed after an accident involving a commercial vehicle early this morning. It happened around 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 185. One lane of traffic is closed as a result. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division...
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked most of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 236 mile marker past Exit 238 US31 in Alabaster Friday, according to Alabama State Troopers. The crash happened at approximately 2:47 p.m. No word on injuries. Troopers with the Alabama Law...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
Nine homes will be coming to the end of Vestavia Forest Drive as part of a development by RW Development, led by John Mark Rives and Eric Wade. The 7.5-acre development was split into nine lots, with Rives saying the goal was not to fit as many homes as possible in the secluded area, but to make the homes and subdivision environmentally friendly.
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega man was killed Thursday after the car he was driving struck a tree outside the city, state troopers report. David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the 1988 Chevrolet GMT 400 truck he was driving left the roadway along Cove Access Road and struck a tree at approximately 2:17 […]
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Nathan Wilson Jr. of Birmingham. The coroner said Wilson was a passenger in a car on Carson Road when someone in another vehicle began firing shots at the vehicle, causing it to crash into a ravine and strike several trees. Authorities initially believed Wilson was killed in the wreck, but they have since learned he was shot. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is now investigating his death as a homicide. The coroner did not release the victim's official cause of death. Watch the video above to learn more and see the scene.
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A crash in Center Point has claimed one person’s life and injured two other people on Thursday, June 23, shortly before 12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Carson Road in Center Point to investigate a single-vehicle […]
Alabama State Troopers, and other emergency personnel, responded to reports of an 18-wheeler accident on I-59 near the Etowah/DeKalb County line overnight. That wreck took place around 2:40am (Thursday), when the driver – a male resident of Taftville, Connecticut lost control of a 2015 Kenworth and crashed. He was unhurt but a male passenger, identified as being from Forrest Park, Illinois, was injured and taken for treatment to an area hospital. His injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The vehicle was traveling southbound on 59 near mile marker 205.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. Due to the building’s location on Paul W Bryant Drive, and the large safety area put in place, in-person viewing of the implosion will be greatly limited. Those wishing to view the implosion are encouraged to […]
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old Talladega man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 23, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Stewart was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to investigators.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tallapoosa Street Exit on Interstate 59 Northbound is closed to traffic due to an overturned 18 wheeler. Officials say there was a small fuel leak as a result of the incident but it has been contained and there is currently no environmental threat. The exit ramp...
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland was reportedly injured in a single-vehicle accident in Childersburg on Saturday afternoon. Mayor Ken Wesson confirmed that McClelland was transported by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where his condition is being evaluated. With the police department since 2011, McClelland was...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — The first projects to protect some waterways in Walker and Cullman counties have been announced. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Attorney General's Office sent a news release that reported that state and local leaders visited sites today in Colony, Garden City and the Sipsey area.
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
