Joshua P. Johnson needed help. His family knew he needed it. The criminal justice system knew he needed it and more than once had even sent Johnson for counseling. But when the 37-year-old Oshkosh man pulled a 9mm handgun at a Memorial Day cookout on Oxford Avenue and shot his sister’s boyfriend in the head, there was no help to be found.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO