ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

8 puppies rescued from shed fire in Colleton County

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Colleton County Fire-Rescue saved eight puppies from a shed fire Tuesday in Jacksonboro.

According to CCFR, crews were called to an “out of control” yard fire on Campbell Hill Rd in Jacksonboro shortly after 5:20 p.m.

When crews arrived they found the storage building “well-involved” and while working to put out the fire, “they heard a loud whining noise coming from the storage building.”

Firefighters found and rescued seven puppies from under the burning shed. After the fire was extinguished, an eighth puppy was found under the debris and rescued.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0k4C_0gIj8B1E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2UiA_0gIj8B1E00
    Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Gl2D_0gIj8B1E00
    Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAlqp_0gIj8B1E00
    Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Officials said all of the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation, but none appeared to have suffered burns. Colleton County Animal Services took custody of the animals.

Woman was working in her garden before Berkeley County dog attack

According to a report, the homeowner said they were not aware the puppies were under the building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to tractor fire on Sewee Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a tractor fire on Sewee Road Saturday afternoon. According to AMFD, the tractor fire took place behind a barn on Sewee Road just before 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was “fully involved on arrival.” Crews contained the fire. No injuries were reported […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews and residents removed tree from MTP roadway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Tree Service, and residents worked together to remove a tree from the roadway Saturday morning. According to Captain Matt Tidwell with the MPFD, the department received a report of a fallen tree off Lazy Lane. The Mount Pleasant Tree Service was at their nearby shop doing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Oakbrook Village blaze forces building evacuations

A rapidly-advancing structure fire at the Oakbrook Village apartment complex during the early-afternoon hours of June 23 required first responders to evacuate personnel from a three-story dwelling, rendering each of its 24 units “uninhabitable,” per Summerville PIO Mary Edwards. Reportedly, Summerville Fire & Rescue arrived minutes after being...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tips from Charleston Co. to avoid mosquito bites this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Mosquito Control Awareness Week comes to a close, Charleston County Government has provided tips to lower the risk of mosquito bites. Mosquito Control Awareness Week is from June 19 to 25 and serves as a reminder of how to ‘fight the bite’ during mosquito season. Mosquitos are the “most studied […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonboro, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Lifestyle
Colleton County, SC
Government
Colleton County, SC
Pets & Animals
live5news.com

Motorcyclist dies in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Pierce and Brocktown Roads at approximately 7 p.m., Master Trooper David Jones said. Investigators say a 2005 Dodge truck was making a left...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ host giveaway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars came out to Lowes Foods in West Ashley to receive an air conditioner from Project Cool Breeze. It is the twenty-third year of Project Cool Breeze, a non-profit helping seniors in need in the Tricounty with proper cooling. The nonprofit also...
CHARITIES
counton2.com

DHEC: Multiple people, animals exposed to rabid cat, bat in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday confirmed multiple human and animal exposures to a rabid cat and bat in Charleston County. According to DHEC, two people, one pet, and a feral cat colony were exposed to animals that tested positive for...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Officers find stranded bird watchers in big Colleton preserve

Bird watchers who became lost on rural paths in Colleton County were rescued on ATVs by state and local authorities. On Friday, June 17, officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Department of Natural Resources were called to the Donnelly Wildlife Preserve in rural Colleton County. This federal preserve is located in the ACE Basin of Colleton County near Green Pond, off of ACE Basin Parkway.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Puppies#Dog#Ccfr#Campbell Hill Rd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
walterborolive.com

Helicopter, search crews find victim of deadly ATV crash

A Goose Creek man is charged in the death of a Dorchester County man who was thrown from an ATV in rural Colleton County. The accident occurred on private property off of Parkers Ferry Road on June 18. About 3 p.m., the Colleton County 911-emergency dispatch center received reports of the crash. “The GPS signal from the cell phone indicated the caller was south of the reported location and well off the road,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

All lanes closed on Marshland Rd on HHI Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – All lanes are closed on Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island due to a car crash Saturday morning. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on Marshland Road near the Leg O Mutton Road intersection. As of 10:12 a.m., all lanes of Marshland Road are closed. Count on […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of River Road reopened following rollover crash

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. – Deputies have cleared the scene and the road is now reopened. ___ JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover crash on River Road on Johns Island. River Road between Main Road and Brownswood Road is closed following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a crane […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. According to Colleton County authorities, a two-vehicle crash happened on Pierce Road at the intersection of Brocktown Road around 7 p.m. Master Trooper David Jones said a Dodge truck was stopped on Brocktown Road to turn left […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies in crash in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway in Hampton County, South Carolina after a deadly crash. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Friday on Yemassee Highway. South Carolina state troopers say the driver went off the road to the right, over corrected and slammed into a tree.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

7 federally indicted in South Carolina cockfighting ring

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — Seven South Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to an illegal cockfighting and gambling ring in Ridgeville. The arrests were made by a team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers and stemmed from a March incident in which 125 roosters were euthanized after the ring was busted. […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy