Engaged couple identified as victims in deadly Overland Park fire

Officials announced Wednesday the identities of two people killed in a house fire early Monday morning in Overland Park.

A spokesperson with the Overland Park Police department identified the victims as Adam Fetters, 37, and Tammy Matsuo, 34, both of Overland Park. The spokesperson said they believe the couple was engaged to be married.

Fire crews were first dispatched to the home around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the 10300 block of Westgate. Firefighters who responded to the scene were made aware that two people were trapped. After searching the house, they located two people deceased in the house.

A fire spokesperson said Monday that the home did not have working fire detectors.

Neighbors told KSHB 41 News reporter Emma James on Tuesday that they are in disbelief .

Investigators are still reviewing the cause of the fire.

—