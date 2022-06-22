ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Engaged couple identified as victims in deadly Overland Park fire

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn5kB_0gIj7mwq00

Officials announced Wednesday the identities of two people killed in a house fire early Monday morning in Overland Park.

A spokesperson with the Overland Park Police department identified the victims as Adam Fetters, 37, and Tammy Matsuo, 34, both of Overland Park. The spokesperson said they believe the couple was engaged to be married.

Fire crews were first dispatched to the home around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the 10300 block of Westgate. Firefighters who responded to the scene were made aware that two people were trapped. After searching the house, they located two people deceased in the house.

A fire spokesperson said Monday that the home did not have working fire detectors.

Neighbors told KSHB 41 News reporter Emma James on Tuesday that they are in disbelief .

Investigators are still reviewing the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Family seeks help finding U-Haul with 'irreplaceable' items stolen from Olathe hotel parking lot

A family is hoping the community can help them track down a stolen U-Haul they say is full of irreplaceable family memories. Kathleen Scott says she and her son, who goes to the University of Kansas, were in the process of moving from Illinois to Kansas when their U-Haul was stolen from the parking lot of the Candlewood Hotel parking lot in Olathe Friday afternoon.
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Home, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 82nd, Troost in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead Friday night following a shooting at 82nd and Troost in Kansas City. The shooting call was reported to police at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday evening. There’s no immediate suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Overland Park Police
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 82nd, Troost Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue. Authorities said officers were called about 8 p.m. on a disturbance inside the Family Dollar store. While police were on the way, authorities said the call was updated as a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Friends remember woman killed in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Friends are mourning the loss of Tammy Matsuo and hoping to help her family with final expenses. Matsuo died in a house fire in Overland Park on Monday morning. Her fiance, Adam Fetters, also died in the fire. Matsuo came to the U.S. from Bolivia...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy