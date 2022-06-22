PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and multiple vehicles while driving their RV recklessly while drunk.

Officers arrived around 3 p.m. and took Christian Aleman Medina of Gilroy on a short chase due to the danger to the public. The driver stopped near Pico and Asilomar, and that's when he was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail, said police.

Aleman Medina faces felony DUI, felony hit-and-run with injury, multiple misdemeanor hit-and-runs, felony evading a peace officer and driving with a suspended license due to a DUI, according to police.

The post Police: RV driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, vehicles and bicyclist while drunk in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546 .