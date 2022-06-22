ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Police: RV driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, vehicles and bicyclist while drunk in Pacific Grove

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and multiple vehicles while driving their RV recklessly while drunk.

Officers arrived around 3 p.m. and took Christian Aleman Medina of Gilroy on a short chase due to the danger to the public. The driver stopped near Pico and Asilomar, and that's when he was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail, said police.

Aleman Medina faces felony DUI, felony hit-and-run with injury, multiple misdemeanor hit-and-runs, felony evading a peace officer and driving with a suspended license due to a DUI, according to police.

Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun. Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other The post Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
Monterey, CA
Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

