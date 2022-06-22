ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz says $1,000 rebate checks wouldn't have federal tax hit, GOP opposes them

By Theo Keith
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bring on the debate over Walz Checks 3.0. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday appealed for rebate checks of $2,000 per family and $1,000 per individual as the governor tries to address high inflation, which will be a political liability for Democrats this fall. The DFL...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 13

AP_001541.7e9c7c1b486c4e0aa7d97493282b6773.1707
3d ago

GOP wants PERMANENT tax cuts for all Minnesotans!! We are one of the highest tax states in the nation. That’s why we have such a huge surplus! Republicans want to change that now, and in the future!

Reply(6)
10
Robert Simonson
3d ago

Steal money from the people who don’t vote for the communist and give it to the people who vote for you, what a deal.

Reply(3)
7
