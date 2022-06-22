ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

By Braley Dodson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RiSR_0gIj6d2W00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon.

More News from WRBL

Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have been notified.

The company reported in March 2020 that an “unauthorized actor” had access to some Carnival employees’ email accounts. It waited 10 months after it found out about the breach to report it.

Deputy killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting

The breach included the names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, card information, health information and some Social Security numbers, according to Wilson. It impacted about 180,000 employees and customers.

“What happened in this case is a reminder that it could happen to any other business, so it’s important for businesses to take preventive measures to protect the private information of their customers,” Wilson said in the written announcement. “They also need to follow regulations about notifying consumers promptly when there is a breach of private information.”

Carnival is required to strengthen its email security and breach response protocols, according to the announcement. Other measures include creating a breach response and notification plan, requiring email security training for employees, using multi-factor authentication for remotely accessing emails and requiring strong passwords, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRBL News 3

Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit shares tips to help educators prevent, report trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently took part in the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference. The conference was hosted by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia Department of Education, and was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center from June […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Carolina man convicted of grooming, raping Georgia girl

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A jury has found a South Carolina man guilty of grooming and raping an underage girl for years in Douglas County. After a week-long trial, a jury found 39-year-old Abraham Hardy guilty of multiple counts of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and statutory rape.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Information Security#Shooting#Email Accounts#Columbia#South Carolinians#Spartanburg Co#Social Security
WRBL News 3

Ga. AG’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looking to identify individual in trafficking investigation

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided a sketch to help in identifying the individual. According to office, the individual has a tattoo on his chest that matches or look similar to the image […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Elective abortions now illegal in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — In an emergency motion, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama lifted the injunction against Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. The announcement was made this Friday afternoon on June 24, 2022. Attorney Marshall says that violating this law can result in a […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Alabama judge who called Governor Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw’ and cussed in court booted from bench by state agency

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

ALGOP declares tie in Hovey/Whatley Senate District 27 Primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a hearing was held on the election contest filed in Alabama Senate District 27. Following deliberations, the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the race a tie. The tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23 – as […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama politicians responded Friday to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that ended constitutional protections for abortions. Gov. Kay Ivey, outgoing Senator Richard Shelby and Republican nominee for Senate Katie Britt were all quick to respond to the court’s historic decision. On Friday, June 24, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy