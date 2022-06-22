ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdaily - 22/06/22: The Emmerdale Connection

Cover picture for the articleHello my wonderful fiends lovely to be back with you all again. it only seems like yesterday. Poor Batley died in today's Classic Emmerdale. I remember when it won Best Exit at the Soap Awards to the annoyance of some people. One of the panel members later explained that it had...

EastEnders star quits again!

EastEnders star Maddy Hill has quit her role as Nancy Carter yet again!. This is good for Zack, hated her bringing him down. Ok we need Lee or Johnny back full time ASAP. Absolutely gutted to the core. Nancy and the fabulous Maddy Hill was the only reason I started watching Eastenders again. I, for one, will really miss her!
Do you think soaps still fit in this modern age?

If not how will soaps adopt to today's world? Or do you think soaps had it's days?. I think soaps should adopt because people's viewing habits are changing. No one can't deny that. What other ways can soaps remain as strong in this modern age?. The problem with todays soaps...
What is Andrew going to do tonight?

Looking at the preview of tonights episode it seemed that Andrew was a bit peed off and that he was gona do something to shake things up. I reckon that will possibly lead to him just picking someone else. But who will he pick? Or who will be his best match? Antigone because she is the only other blonde and is at the moment a free spirit?
Emmerdale : Thursday the 23/6/22 - " Kissy Kissy "

Some good and some bad in today's Classic Emmerdale. Decent stuff with Edna selling her brooch, Len buying it back and giving her a framed photo of Batley. On the downside much of the second episode was taken up with karaoke. Zzzzzzz.... Going out later so tonight's episode will have...
Emmerdale reveals why Chas Dingle and Al Chapman had secret kiss

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed why Chas Dingle and Al Chapman have shared a secret kiss. The soap's double bill on Thursday (June 23) finished off with the illicit moment, where Chas and Al fell into each other's arms after an emotional conversation. There has been a lot of...
Scala Radio on smart speakers

Seems you can no longer ask smart speakers to play Scala radio without registering for some Planet radio account. Worked fine up until this week on my Google Hub. Hope other stations don't follow the same path as I like to pick and choose my stations without having to register an account. Maybe its a glitch but can't see this mentioned on their website.
Where have we seen Elvis star Austin Butler before?

Elvis might have divided the critics over whether you can have too much Baz Lurhmann, but they all agree on one thing: Austin Butler is a star. Stepping into the blue suede shoes of Elvis Presley is no easy feat, yet Butler is astonishing in the biopic and fully disappears into the role. It perhaps helps that, for the majority of the audience, he's a relatively fresh face (although that's sure to change now).
Why Lilo & Stitch director was frustrated by Frozen praise

Lilo & Stitch co-director Chris Sanders has expressed his frustrations about Frozen's popularity for celebrating sisterhood while ignoring his film. Since the release of the original Frozen film in 2013, it received widespread praise for breaking the stereotype of having a heroic prince save the day or a romantic love interest for its leading female characters. Instead, the story focuses on the familial love between Anna and Elsa.
Presenter fights back tears as Harry Gration has suddenly died.

Right at the end of this evenings Look North, a tearful presenter has just broke the news that they had just been informed that Harry had very suddenly died. Tributes will be paid next week. My thoughts go out to those close to him. Richardcoulter wrote: ». Right at the...
Corrie and the Winter-Brown quads

They’re 3 years old in October - what logistically can the show now do about explaining the lack of “quad” ? Toddlers run riot and the show really scored an own goal and wrote both Chesney and Gemma into a corner. Either go in hard and hire 4 similar looking children or I’m afraid the entire family must leave - unless they have a depressing car accident and two don’t survive? But who wants to watch that??!
iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove on growing up a child star, Wednesday Addams' influence, and her future career dreams

Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
Claudia has apologised to Kristina ..

Not sure if this is really worthy of its own thread but given that it's the quiet season and all that. According to some areas of the press, Claudia has apologised to Kristina for inferring that Kristina and Ben Cohen fell for each other when they met on Strictly and not, as claimed by the pair, much later. Always seemed a bit dodgy to me but obviously I am not in possession of all the facts. One thing I am sure about though is that Ben's ex wife really really did not deserve the abuse she had on social media from Kristina fans for daring to say she was broken hearted. There was a particularly horrible Kristina fan Twitter account (which I won't name) who regularly posted that Mrs Cohen should crawl back under her rock. What shocked me was that Kristina regularly liked other tweets (not that particular one of course) on that account which seemed just a tiny bit stupid and insensitive.
BBC Wimbledon Coverage (Also who will replace Barker ?)

Firstly BBC 1 will go to the tennis every night between 19:00 and 20:30 (With a possible extension) Secondly somehow we have a new presenter , maybe testing her out for next year ??. Daily coverage is presented by Sue Barker and Isa Guha, continuing on BBC One and BBC...
Sat 25 June 2022: Blade Runner's 40th anniversary...

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Blade Runner, one of the most significant speculative fiction films ever made. Everyone has their favourite bits, pet theories and treasured moments, so why not take a deep dive into my online project 'Fragments of a hologram rose: Re-seeing Blade Runner', packed with insights, rare images and surprising connections. Have a better one…
John Suchet Classic Fm

John Suchet is stepping down from his classic fm show. He recently have up his weekday show, but will now take a break. John will return later this year for a special programme. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/06/john-suchet-leaves-daily-show-on-classic-fm-after-12-years/?utm_source=MadMimi&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Seven+days+in+radio+with+Wisebuddah+for+(name,fallback=this+week!)&utm_campaign=20220620_m168285367_Seven+days+in+radio__&utm_term=John+Suchet+leaves+daily+show+on+Classic+FM+after+12+years.
DS's Favourite US No.1 of the 1980s - SEMI FINAL 2

Pink Floyd - Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2) This track is rather splendid, so despite some strong opposition, it receives my vote. Misses out on my vote by the slimmest of margins. 3) Hey Mickey. A good fun song that I always enjoy listening to. 4) When Doves...
The Umbrella Academy features secret Marvel cameo - did you spot it?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode 4 spoilers follow. Every so often comic book worlds overlap and the Easter eggs are hidden in such plain sight that they are easy to miss. Such was the case for the newly released third season of The Umbrella Academy, which featured none other...
