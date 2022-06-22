Emmerdaily - 22/06/22: The Emmerdale Connection

Not sure if this is really worthy of its own thread but given that it's the quiet season and all that. According to some areas of the press, Claudia has apologised to Kristina for inferring that Kristina and Ben Cohen fell for each other when they met on Strictly and not, as claimed by the pair, much later. Always seemed a bit dodgy to me but obviously I am not in possession of all the facts. One thing I am sure about though is that Ben's ex wife really really did not deserve the abuse she had on social media from Kristina fans for daring to say she was broken hearted. There was a particularly horrible Kristina fan Twitter account (which I won't name) who regularly posted that Mrs Cohen should crawl back under her rock. What shocked me was that Kristina regularly liked other tweets (not that particular one of course) on that account which seemed just a tiny bit stupid and insensitive.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO