MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — By the age of 50, 70% of women struggle with fibroids- a non-cancerous tumor in the uterus that can grow up to the size of a watermelon. Fibroids can cause excessive bleeding and pain. That percentage is even higher in black women. Uterine fibroids are three times more common in African American women than any other race.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO