Kansas City, MO

KCMO man sentenced for shooting woman on 4-wheeler in July 2020

By Tod Palmer
 3 days ago
Glenn Rucker was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for the July 2020 shooting death of Sharon Heifer-Douglas , according to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Rucker, 39, was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder and 20 years for armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently, the prosecutor’s office said.

Heifer-Douglas , who was 41 at the time of her death and lived less than a half-mile from the shooting scene, was riding an ATV on July 1, 2020, in the area of East Red Bridge and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, with her dog walking beside her in the grass.

Witnesses identified the vehicle that pulled up alongside Heifer-Douglas and opened fire, striking her multiple times, according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

Rucker admitted to being on drugs, including methamphetamine, and making multiple paranoid phone calls to 911 the night of the shooting.

He even called Grandview police shortly after 8 p.m., identified himself and his vehicle, and admitted to shooting “some lady on her four-wheeler” to dispatchers.

Six days after the shooting, police spotted the suspect vehicle at a carwash and made contact with Rucker.

Inside the glovebox, investigators found a 9mm handgun, which was matched to shell casings at the homicide scene.

DNA evidence on the gun matched Rucker, according to court records.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

