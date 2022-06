I was always into old muscle cars. I bought it locally about 25 years ago. A good friend of mine had it sitting in a storage building. He actually had two, a ‘68 and a ‘69. It was love at first sight. A few years later my wife and I had triplets. Priorities. So I sold it to a guy in Asheboro. I told him if he ever got ready to sell it to keep me in mind. His brother in Pennsylvania then owned it. I bought it back from the brother in Pennsylvania about five or six years ago.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO