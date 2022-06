NC ranked seventh for summer road trips

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — With the summer season finally here, many families and other adults say they will take some sort of road trip this summer.

Survey: Over 55% of Americans to travel for July 4

WalletHub released its report on 2022’s best and worst states for summer road trips . To help travelers plan a fun and budget-friendly trip, WalletHub has compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub’s road trip report found that North Carolina ranks seventh nationally for summer driving, and you can find out why below.

Road Tripping in North Carolina :

21 st – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 7 th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 20 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 19 th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 20 th – Car Thefts per Capita

– Car Thefts per Capita 4 th – Access to Scenic Byways

– Access to Scenic Byways 16 th – Lowest Price of Camping

– Lowest Price of Camping 9 th – Driving Laws Rating

Click here to access the results.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.