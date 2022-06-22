NC ranked seventh for summer road trips
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — With the summer season finally here, many families and other adults say they will take some sort of road trip this summer.
Survey: Over 55% of Americans to travel for July 4
WalletHub released its report on 2022’s best and worst states for summer road trips . To help travelers plan a fun and budget-friendly trip, WalletHub has compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions.Source: WalletHub
WalletHub’s road trip report found that North Carolina ranks seventh nationally for summer driving, and you can find out why below.
Road Tripping in North Carolina :
- 21 st – Number of Attractions
- 7 th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
- 20 th – Avg. Gas Prices
- 19 th – Nightlife Options per Capita
- 20 th – Car Thefts per Capita
- 4 th – Access to Scenic Byways
- 16 th – Lowest Price of Camping
- 9 th – Driving Laws Rating
Click here to access the results.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0