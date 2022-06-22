NC ranked seventh for summer road trips

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — With the summer season finally here, many families and other adults say they will take some sort of road trip this summer.

WalletHub released its report on 2022’s best and worst states for summer road trips . To help travelers plan a fun and budget-friendly trip, WalletHub has compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions.

WalletHub’s road trip report found that North Carolina ranks seventh nationally for summer driving, and you can find out why below.

Road Tripping in North Carolina :

21 st – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 7 th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 20 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 19 th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 20 th – Car Thefts per Capita

– Car Thefts per Capita 4 th – Access to Scenic Byways

– Access to Scenic Byways 16 th – Lowest Price of Camping

– Lowest Price of Camping 9 th – Driving Laws Rating

Click here to access the results.

