ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Warren warns Powell not to drive economy 'off a cliff' with rate hikes

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n6nu_0gIj3kKE00

O ne of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s biggest critics on Capitol Hill said he has the power to drive the economy “off a cliff” by hiking interest rates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who didn’t support Powell’s renomination to lead the Fed, used her time at Wednesday’s Banking Committee hearing to question the actions the Fed has taken to drive down soaring inflation.

POWELL PROMISES BIG RATE HIKES UNTIL ‘COMPELLING EVIDENCE’ INFLATION IS FALLING

Warren started by getting Powell to delineate what price pressures the Fed can and cannot control by raising its interest rate target. She pointed out that oil prices have skyrocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine and asked whether the Fed’s tightening will push those prices down. Powell said it will not.

Warren pointed out that energy increases drove a third of last month’s inflation reading, telling Powell, “But the Fed’s tools, as you say, have no impact here.”

She also asked about food prices. The cost of staple goods at the grocery store has increased dramatically over the past year. Warren asked Powell if raising the Fed’s interest rate target will help lower food costs.

“I wouldn’t think so, no,” the Fed chairman responded.

May’s consumer price index report showed inflation rising again to 8.6%, the highest since 1981. Fed officials voted to raise interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point last week, the largest hike since 1994.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Powell described to Warren the effects that raising interest rates has on the economy. He said that when rates are hiked, demand for goods slows and thus prices go down to meet the dampened demand. Doing so will allow supply and demand “to get into better balance,” he noted.

The chairman pointed out that as rates increase, asset prices will moderate across the economy and people will spend a little less with their lower levels of wealth. He added that raising the rates also causes the dollar to strengthen relative to other currencies.

Warren then used her time to highlight the deleterious effects that raising interest rates can have on the economy.

“Rate increases make it more likely that companies will fire people and slash hours to shrink wage costs. Rate increases also make it more expensive for families to do things like borrow money for a house,” Warren said. “You could actually tip this economy into recession.”

Warren said high inflation and millions of people out of work because of a recession is a worse economic scenario than the current one, with high inflation and low unemployment.

“I hope you’ll reconsider that before you drive this economy off a cliff,” she said.

Powell and Fed officials have become much more hawkish with reining in inflation after the May consumer price index report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Fed is now signaling another 75-basis point hike might be in store for July, and Powell has promised to continue the more aggressive tightening until he sees proof that too-high inflation has been beaten back.

“At the Fed, we understand the hardship high inflation is causing. We are strongly committed to bringing inflation back down, and we are moving expeditiously to do so,” he said at the hearing. “We have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years, a move that affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much of the West braces for a difficult wildfire season. Pay raises for the federal firefighters had been included...
POTUS
AFP

G7 touts $600 bn global infrastructure plan to rival China

The G7 group of rich democracies on Sunday announced an attempt to compete with China's formidable Belt and Road Initiative by raising some $600 billion for global infrastructure programmes in poor countries. "There's no doubt that the Belt and Road Initiative has been around for several years and it's made a lot of cash disbursements and investments -- and that we're coming to this after years of their investments," the official said.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Price Stability#Consumer Price Index#Politics Federal#Capitol Hill#Banking Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy