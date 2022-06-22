ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Chris Stapleton cancels SLC concert after testing positive for COVID-19

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country singer Chris Stapleton has canceled his upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Denver after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Stapleton was scheduled to perform at USANA Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 23 and two shows in Denver, Colo. on June 24- 25 as part of his “All-American Road Show Tour.”

The new shows will be rescheduled for next weekend from July 1-3. For fans who have already purchased tickets and can’t make it, refunds will be available.

Stapleton announced the positive COVID infection on a social media post saying:

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s shows. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support and can’t wait to see you next week.”

Stapleton’s tour is set to visit cities across the U.S. and Canada through late fall this year.

