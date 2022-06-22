ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County family sues Texas Children’s Hospital

By Matt DeGrood
Fort Bend Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Bend County family is suing one of the region’s hospitals, asserting doctors accidentally performed a vasectomy on their 4-year-old son. Attorneys for Sugar Land couple Josh and Krystal Brod filed a lawsuit in Harris County district court...

mytwocents
3d ago

This is ridiculous! They should be releasing the doctor's name so that we can avoid ever having to use him. I hope the family is well compensated, and I hope the vasectomy can be reversed!

