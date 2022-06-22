Mets' Dominic Smith vows: 'I’ll help this team win ballgames'

New York Mets has recalled first baseman Dominic Smith (2) back to the big-league roster. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons the New York Mets felt so comfortable with designating well-liked veteran Robinson Cano for assignment in early May was that doing so provided additional opportunities and at-bats for first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith. However, Smith failed to take full advantage of those chances and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on the final day of last month when he was batting just .186 with no home runs and 14 RBI.

The Mets recalled Smith back to the big-league roster as they placed right-handed relief pitcher Seth Lugo on the paternity list at the start of the midweek, and the 27-year-old found himself hitting eighth and playing first base for the Wednesday game at the Houston Astros. According to Scott Thompson of SNY, Smith admitted to reporters before the afternoon tilt that he "wasn’t expecting" the call he received from the Mets coming off this past weekend.

"It was a great surprise," Smith explained. "Getting around the boys, I missed this team so much. I missed just the camaraderie that we have and just being around this great group."

Per ESPN stats, Smith reached base via a single during Tuesday's 8-2 loss in Houston and is now slashing .195/.294/.264 after he produced a .266/.347/.438 slash line with two home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI in 15 games at Triple-A.

"When it initially happened, you obviously are a little bit disappointed," Smith commented about the demotion. "That’s just a part of the game. I felt like I could go down there, just work on my swing, work on myself and play every day and have some fun. Continue to compete at a high level and also teach some of the younger guys who are down there as well. It was a good experience to go back down there and just play. It was an interesting couple weeks."

He added: "I feel like I’m not that far off. It’s just getting out there, playing and I think I’ll be fine. I’ll help this team win ballgames."

Smith can begin to prove himself and silence doubters Wednesday in Texas.