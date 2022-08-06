ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxeTJ_0gIj2Pm400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect.

The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7:

  • Niagara
  • Orleans
  • Monroe
  • Wayne
  • Northern Cayuga
  • Oswego
  • Genesee
  • Livingston
  • Ontario

To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, residents are encouraged to stop in at one of the many pools, spray parks, and air-conditioned public buildings throughout the city.

Here’s where you can cool off in Rochester

Residents in these counties are encouraged by the National Weather Service to seek out air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids, and stay out of the sun.

They also encourage checking up on relatives and neighbors who may be sensitive to the heat, or lack access to air conditioning.

Heat index values are expected from 95 to 100, bringing hot temperatures and high humidity to the affected counties. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent rests if engaging in any activity outdoors.

Anyone overcome by heatstroke is recommended to move to a cool and shaded location, and to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades

Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Monroe, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Livingston, NY
13 WHAM

Cool weather is here to stay

Comfortable break from the heat of late here in Western NY. A rather weak cool front is on the way overnight but won't too anything more than give us a few clouds. Temperatures tonight fall into the lower 60s by Thursday morning. If you're hoping for a fast return to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

RFD firefighter intends to sue over ‘Juneteenth’ party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Firefighter Jerrod Jones talked publicly Thursday about his intention to sue the City of Rochester and the Rochester Fire Department claiming they discriminated against him because of his race. Jones, a Black man and 14-year veteran of RFD, says on July 7 Captain Jeffrey Krywy forced him and two other […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
13 WHAM

Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record

Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials are assisting those displaced from the House of Mercy in another transition, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. The house is closed for the foreseeable future, according to staff there. County Executive Adam Bello says over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy