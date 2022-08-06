Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect.

The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7:

Niagara

Orleans

Monroe

Wayne

Northern Cayuga

Oswego

Genesee

Livingston

Ontario

To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, residents are encouraged to stop in at one of the many pools, spray parks, and air-conditioned public buildings throughout the city.

Residents in these counties are encouraged by the National Weather Service to seek out air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids, and stay out of the sun.

They also encourage checking up on relatives and neighbors who may be sensitive to the heat, or lack access to air conditioning.

Heat index values are expected from 95 to 100, bringing hot temperatures and high humidity to the affected counties. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent rests if engaging in any activity outdoors.

Anyone overcome by heatstroke is recommended to move to a cool and shaded location, and to call 911.

