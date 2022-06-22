Marshall County man sold meth, gets over 3 years in jail

John David Crow, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Crow, 53, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

Crow admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in November 2021 in Marshall County, according to Ihlenfeld

