Your weekly guide to area volunteer and in-kind giving opportunities

Mark Newman Thomas Newman Dec. 9th, 1960 - Mar. 17th, 2022 Mark Thomas Newman (61) was tragically taken from us on March 17th, 2022. Mark was born and raised in Pocatello, where he graduated in 1979 from Pocatello High School. He later attended Idaho State University, College of Technology where he studied Electronic Technology and Laser/Electro-Optics. Mark spent many years living between California and Idaho before settling down and with a wife and family and raising his three boys in Washington State. Later in life Mark worked for ADT and loved being able to travel the entire country seeing new things and new people year round; and of course telling as many terrible jokes as he could while trying to stop at the highest point in every state! In the end, Mark ended up getting to live part of his dream; getting to spend his time and energy fixing and remodeling houses with hopes of creating a better future for himself and his family. Outside of working, Mark loved to spend time with his sons and grandson, along with the rest of his family and friends. He loved hiking and camping in the great outdoors, whittling, reading, traveling, planning/making lists, making new soap creations, playing a practical joke, and just enjoying life. Mark was preceded in death by his father Wilbur, and sisters Joan and Sally. He is survived his sons, Sydney, Benjamin and his wife Valarie, and Mikael; his grandson Konner; mother Ludean; siblings Susan, Garth and Kent; various nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; his longtime friend and mother to his children, Ann Louise; girlfriend Delores; and many, many more friends who he considered to be family who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers a meaningful remembrance for Mark would be a donation to Pocatello High School. Whether he was your father, grandfather, son, brother, friend, or just that crazy guy with a joke, Mark had a very special way of touching peoples lives and leaving an everlasting memory and impact. Mark Newman is not a name that will be easily forgotten for so many reasons; but mostly because he shined a light in this world brighter than most and was happy to share that joy with almost anyone he met. He will be missed more than words can express.

