Pocatello, ID

Your weekly guide to area volunteer and in-kind giving opportunities

By United Way of Southeastern Idaho
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Dinner Table is in need of 12-15 volunteers to help serve food at the Community Dinner Table summer picnic. This would be a great project for youth or other groups or just individuals that would like to give back to the community. The picnic will be held July 12...

www.idahostatejournal.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Annual Donor Connect Fun Run/Walk Event Takes Place in Pocatello

It may have been called a ‘fun run’ but this walk/run event Saturday morning held a special meaning to those who participated. The annual Donor Connect Fun Run and Walk took place Saturday morning at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Two courses were provided, a 2K and...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho Renaissance fair returns

Knights, swords, and princesses surrounded the people of Rigby on Friday. The Renaissance fair returned to East Idaho this weekend. Live performers traveled across the country and through time to display their skills. The post East Idaho Renaissance fair returns appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

GALLERY: Photos from the Idaho Falls Pride Celebration

IDAHO FALLS – The 10th annual Idaho Falls Pride celebration got underway at the Greenbelt Riverwalk Saturday morning. Hundreds descended on downtown Idaho Falls as the parade got underway at 10 a.m. A festival will continue until 3 p.m. RELATED | ‘We are really excited!’ Idaho Falls Pride is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shady Grove Music Camp returns to Pocatello July 15-16

POCATELLO — Several years ago, two local residents had an idea: They wanted to start a music festival in Pocatello. To bring the idea to life, local musician Caleb Rosenkrance worked with Mike Engle, who operates Pocatello-based live sound production company Portal Productions and agreed to donate his equipment for a festival. As the idea grew, the two soon brought on Pocatello residents Ariona Brown, Chris Williams and Shelbie Harris...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: June 24-25

• Portneuf District Library and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care will host a Teddy Bear Clinic & Picnic at 11 a.m. today at the library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a check-up. Lunch will be provided by the library. Park at the church across the street.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man walking Oregon Trail takes in the majesty of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — Walking 2,000 miles allows one to take in things they may not have fully appreciated otherwise. The vibrance of wildflowers cannot truly be realized unless you’ve walked alongside them for miles on end. Prairie dogs are an inquisitive bunch. And pronghorns are obnoxiously loud. At least...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Barrel racing, rock music and more at Bannock County Event Center

Barrel racing and rock music are kicking off an eventful Fourth of July weekend at the Bannock County Event Center. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises of the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events. The Bannock County Rodeo Association...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Scoops N Sliders ice cream shop sees success in Pocatello

POCATELLO — What started as a way for Pocatello native Tyson Sparrow to get his father a slower paced job amid concerns for his health has now become one of the best ice cream shops in Idaho, Scoops N Sliders on Yellowstone Ave. Tyson said his family had always talked of opening an ice cream shop together but never made moves on the idea. He finally decided to buy a 6-quart ice cream machine last summer and has since made his family’s dream a reality. ...
Idaho State Journal

Local bike groups seek to improve mountain biking access in East Idaho

The mountain biking scene in Idaho Falls is highly sought out by biking enthusiasts in the region although they face a critical roadblock. Many bikers in the area have quickly realized the lack of areas to ride in eastern Idaho and are working to improve mountain biking access. “(We) don’t have anything significant here in town,” said Trenton Fell, the director of Ryder Bike Club, a nonprofit that is building a bike park at Ryder Park. “Bike parks are the new craze in the country...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University student honored as National Young Leader in Mental Health

ARLINGTON, VA - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has presented awards for exemplary national, state and local leadership as part of “NAMICon 2022, Together for Mental Health,” one of the nation’s largest gatherings of leaders and advocates across the mental health community. The combined efforts of the award recipients are a force for positive change to improve the lives for both people with mental illness and their families. This year’s award winners include recognition of Amber Leyba-Castle, NAMI Idaho’s Young and Well Coordinator,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Newman, Mark Thomas

Mark Newman Thomas Newman Dec. 9th, 1960 - Mar. 17th, 2022 Mark Thomas Newman (61) was tragically taken from us on March 17th, 2022. Mark was born and raised in Pocatello, where he graduated in 1979 from Pocatello High School. He later attended Idaho State University, College of Technology where he studied Electronic Technology and Laser/Electro-Optics. Mark spent many years living between California and Idaho before settling down and with a wife and family and raising his three boys in Washington State. Later in life Mark worked for ADT and loved being able to travel the entire country seeing new things and new people year round; and of course telling as many terrible jokes as he could while trying to stop at the highest point in every state! In the end, Mark ended up getting to live part of his dream; getting to spend his time and energy fixing and remodeling houses with hopes of creating a better future for himself and his family. Outside of working, Mark loved to spend time with his sons and grandson, along with the rest of his family and friends. He loved hiking and camping in the great outdoors, whittling, reading, traveling, planning/making lists, making new soap creations, playing a practical joke, and just enjoying life. Mark was preceded in death by his father Wilbur, and sisters Joan and Sally. He is survived his sons, Sydney, Benjamin and his wife Valarie, and Mikael; his grandson Konner; mother Ludean; siblings Susan, Garth and Kent; various nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; his longtime friend and mother to his children, Ann Louise; girlfriend Delores; and many, many more friends who he considered to be family who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers a meaningful remembrance for Mark would be a donation to Pocatello High School. Whether he was your father, grandfather, son, brother, friend, or just that crazy guy with a joke, Mark had a very special way of touching peoples lives and leaving an everlasting memory and impact. Mark Newman is not a name that will be easily forgotten for so many reasons; but mostly because he shined a light in this world brighter than most and was happy to share that joy with almost anyone he met. He will be missed more than words can express.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Minidoka reminds us to remain vigilant against racial injustice

I had the privilege of speaking at a ceremony held at the Minidoka Relocation Camp in Jerome County on June 13, recognizing the 80-year anniversary of the start of camp construction. The camp was one of 10 established in the western states in 1942 to imprison Japanese Americans who were uprooted from their homes in Hawaii and the West Coast during the Second World War. Around 13,000 of them, mostly American citizens, were imprisoned at Minidoka. They posed no threat to their country but were rounded up simply because of their race.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Operations manager of Cole Chevrolet reflects on life-long relationship with family-owned dealership

POCATELLO – Ryan Cole remembers the summer of 1999, when the Cole Chevrolet at 1325 Yellowstone Avenue was nothing but a lot freshly paved with asphalt. Before any cars were brought in, he and his sister rode around the empty lot on bikes, and he distinctly remembers the asphalt being so hot that their wheels would pop. Cole has since remained around automobiles—even attending a car dealership academy to hone...
POCATELLO, ID

