Indiana State

WATCH: This Indiana Pooch Thinks It’s in an 80s Hair Band Video

By Dave Spencer
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGf3g_0gIj1hkT00

I don't care why the chicken crossed the road; I am more interested in why the dog hangs its head out the window when the vehicle is FLYING down the road.

To be honest, I have asked that a number of times until I realized we had this wonderful thing called the Internet--you know, what you're looking at right now--and here's what I learned...and it's pretty simple.

WHY DO DOGS LIKE TO HANG THEIR HEADS OUT THE WINDOW?

Dogs have a much stronger sense of smell than we do and they ENJOY new scents. When they're hanging their heads out the car window, they are taking in all the smells that are coming at them in the wind, and they love it.

But the folks at MetLife Pet Insurance don't think it's a great idea because of the potential for flying debris or ear damage. Also, they might fall out.

However, if the pup is riding inside a jeep, strapped in, and the top is down, well, that eliminates that concern AND gives it all that sensory overload it loves from hanging out the window. This poodle certainly looks like it's having the time of its life.

MEET #JEEPDOG

Also, he or she is strapped in there and isn't going anywhere...like it would WANT to.

#JEEPDOG NEEDS TO BE IN AN 80S HAIR BAND VIDEO

When I first saw this, I immediately thought about all of those 80s music videos that used LOTS of wind machine effects. All of us from that era know exactly what I'm talking about. How MANY videos like that came across our screens back in the day?

NO SURPRISE THAT DOGS LOVE IT WHEN THE TOP'S DOWN

But don't think #JEEPDOG is the only one having fun with the top down. This one is having a pretty good time, too. (I dig the shades.)

I don't know what Scott and Theresa Hargett's poodle (I'm assuming it's a poodle) is named, or even if it's a full poodle, but I appreciate them posting this. I could watch it all day.

Bonus points for the slo-mo.

