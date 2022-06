The northern mockingbird has been the state bird of Texas since 1927 when the state legislature declared, “WHEREAS, Ornithologists, musicians, educators and Texans in all walks of life unite in proclaiming the mocking bird the most appropriate species for the state of Texas, as it is found in all parts of the state, in winter and in summer, in the city and in the country, on the prairie and in the woods and hills, and is a singer of distinctive type, a fighter for the protection of his home, falling, if need be, in its defense, like any true Texan.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO