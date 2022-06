Watch: Stranger Things Season 4: The Creation of Vecna. All is not well in Hawkins, Ind.—and it's about to get a whole lot worse. Volume two of Stranger Things season four is set to premiere on July 1, and we have a feeling that fans should brace themselves for a heartbreaking conclusion. Not only is the series unafraid to kill off beloved characters—shout out to Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Alexei (Alec Utgoff) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery)—but the June 21 trailer warned that Eleven's friends are in serious danger.

