Two Wildly Popular Omakase Restaurants Are Debuting in Miami This Summer

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, South Florida’s iconic brand – known for its casual taco joint by day and exciting lounge by night – will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Coconut Grove outpost in Summer 2022. Bringing its high-energy vibe to one of Miami’s most exciting neighborhoods, the Coconut Grove location will be located at 3419 Main Highway and housed in a historic 3,276-square-foot space built in 1922. Now, a century later, the space has been reimagined to reflect the brand’s trademark design, pumped with neon signs and bright colors thoughtfully juxtaposed by traditional, old-world Mexican design elements. The brand’s new bi-level, hybrid concept, which debuted in the West Palm Beach location earlier this year, will offer a three-part experience: a fast-casual, taco shack; a speakeasy lounge for specialty cocktails, live music, and entertainment; and the newest addition to the brand, a mezcaleria serving high-end mezcal and tequila along with exclusive tasting experiences.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO