Two Wildly Popular Omakase Restaurants Are Debuting in Miami This Summer

By Olee Fowler
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami’s love affair with high-end omakase restaurants is showing now signs of slowing down. Two more award-winning, mega-popular omakase restaurants are headed to the Magic City this summer including the one-starred, LA-based Sushi by Scratch Restaurants and Austin favorite, Sushi | Bar. Husband-and-wife chefs and restaurateurs Phillip Frankland...

