MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged with simple assault, as well as criminal trespass after two incidents occurred on May 26 and June 5, 2022. According to the Manor Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Linville Drive in Mountville at 8:16 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident that was in progress. Once officers arrived on the scene and after a brief foot pursuit, one of the officers detained a woman in the area.

MOUNTVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO